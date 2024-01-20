Torrox Carnival 2024 Unveiled

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 20 Jan 2024 • 8:03

Torrox Carnival Coming Soon. Image: Shutterstock/ Sabrina Suppers

THE Torrox Town Council has unveiled the official dates for Carnival 2024. The Departments of Festivals and Popular Traditions in Torrox, along with the Deputy Mayor’s Office in El Morche, have set February 9 and 10 for the festivities in Torrox and February 17 in El Morche.

Countdown Begins: Torrox Town Council Teases Further Carnival Details

Following the date announcements, the Torrox Town Council will reveal further details in the following weeks, including the name of the keynote speaker and the selection of the Golden Mask, among other highlights.

As in previous Carnival celebrations, the celebrations will feature a costume contest with prizes in various categories, a lively carnival parade, and musical performances. Get ready for a weekend of colourful fun and festivities!

