UK Health declares ‘national incident’ amid measles crisis

By John Ensor • Published: 20 Jan 2024 • 16:46

Child receiving vaccination. Credit: Tatevosian Yana/Shutterstock.com

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is currently battling a significant rise in measles cases, particularly in the West Midlands, highlighting a pressing need for increased vaccination efforts.

On Friday, January 19, the UK Government reported that Professor Dame Jenny Harries, Chief Executive of UKHSA, visited Birmingham to assess the ongoing health response.

Since October 1, 2023, the West Midlands has reported 216 confirmed and 103 probable measles cases. Birmingham accounts for around 80 per cent of these cases, with Coventry contributing approximately 10 per cent, predominantly affecting children under ten.

Rising cases demand immediate action

Following a risk assessment last July predicting such outbreaks, Dame Jenny emphasises the urgency of immediate action to prevent further spread, especially in areas with low vaccination rates.

Her visit to Birmingham Heartlands Hospital and meetings with health professionals aim to evaluate and reinforce the response strategy.

Strategies for prevention and awareness

Learning from the West Midlands’ experience is vital for preparing other regions. Successful initiatives include pop-up vaccination clinics, community engagement, and increased awareness among frontline professionals. However, Dame Jenny urges a long-term commitment nationwide to improve MMR vaccine uptake.

National incident declared

The UKHSA has declared a national incident to address the growing public health risk. This declaration enables focused efforts to contain the outbreak and protect at-risk areas. ‘

‘Colleagues across the West Midlands have worked tirelessly to try to control the outbreak, but with vaccine uptake in some communities so low, there is now a very real risk of seeing the virus spread in other towns and cities,’ says Professor Dame Jenny Harries.

Children are particularly vulnerable to severe measles complications. The MMR vaccine, which is safe and effective, is crucial for protection.

She stressed: ‘The best way for parents to protect their children from measles is the MMR vaccine. Two doses of the MMR vaccine give lifelong protection and it’s never too late to catch up.’

The NHS England Vaccination Strategy’s recent focus on innovative delivery methods and the link between uptake rates and vaccine confidence is a key component of the response. The UKHSA is committed to supporting national vaccination programmes as a top priority.

In the UK, the MMR vaccine is offered to one-year-olds and again at three years four months. Urgent calls are being made for unvaccinated individuals of all ages to come forward.

Over 99 per cent of individuals receiving two doses are protected against measles and rubella, while also reducing the severity of mumps.