Working with agents on the Costa del Sol

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 20 Jan 2024 • 8:40
Photo: Mijas / Wikimedia CC / rdicker
Home buyers will probably be unfamiliar with how agencies work and more importantly, how they collaborate, on the Costa del Sol.
Most foreign buyers will be accustomed to viewing properties through listing agents; that means for instance, if you find six properties you like which are listed for sale by six different agencies then you have to contact each one separately and make arrangements to view.
With a few exceptions, mainly at the top end of the market, every single agent working on the Costa del Sol has access to pretty much every property currently on the market. Agents subscribe to a central data base of properties, collaborate on viewings and share commission in the event of a sale. And this can be to the advantage of buyers because they just need to choose one agent to support them through the process, they will do all the work for you and it doesn’t cost them a cent.
One of the popular real estate portals in Spain is Idealista. A very quick search of all property for sale from Torremolinos down to Sotogrande reveals a total of over 30,000 homes. As a buyer you are unlikely to have the time or inclination to search through them all and with so much to choose from many buyers become overwhelmed.
That’s when a good agent who understands what you’re looking for becomes invaluable as they will do all the hard work for you.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.