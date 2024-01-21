A forever home for Faya?

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 21 Jan 2024 • 21:19

Faya now! Credit: Paws Patas

This is Faya, a beautiful and nice natured dog that was brought into the Paws Patas animal shelter in a terrible state some months ago.

What a transformation she has made! When she arrived she was extremely skinny and had almost no fur, after living a terrible life on the street for a long time. She still has some way to go, and needs medication for her skin at the moment, but Freya longs for a forever home with a family who will take care of her and give her the love that she so deeply craves and deserves.

Faya is around seven years old, and extremely friendly, she really enjoys walks and will follow you calmly on a lead. She is good with her kennel mates, and has shown no signs of aggression, only love, to humans and other animals. Faya belongs in a nice and warm home where she gets plenty of attention and love, that she will surely give back in return.

Due to her medical issues, Paws Patas is willing to offer their long term foster plan, which includes them taking care of her special food (hypoallergenic) and her medical bills. All everyone wants for her is a nice home where she can relax and enjoy what she deserves after a bad life.

You won’t regret it. If you want more information or if you can help Faya, please send an email to dogs@paws-patas.org