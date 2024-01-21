An exploding truck shocks Almeria residents

By Jennifer Popplewell •
The firemen were quickly on the scene
A CLEANING truck in El Ejido suddenly caught fire on Saturday, January 20, in front of the City Hall façade.
The residents of El Ejido in Almeria woke up startled at the weekend, as a truck belonging to the town’s municipal cleaning services dramatically exploded into flames right next to the façade of the El Ejido Town Hall, on Cervantes Street.
According to sources from the Poniente Firefighters, who were put in charge of putting out the fire after the cleaning staff’s efforts proved fruitless, the incident could have been caused by a problem in the pressure motors that carry out the flushing, which in turn created small explosions which made the machinery begin to burn.
Thankfully, no injuries were caused due to this incident, only damage to the façade of the town hall as well as another vehicle that was parked close to the cleaning vehicle.
Traffic on Cervantes Street was completely cut off in order to quell the flames and allow the swift removal of the burned vehicles.
Jennifer is a proud northerner from Sheffield, England, who is currently living in Spain. She loves swimming in rivers, talking to the stars and eating luxurious chocolate.
