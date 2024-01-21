Brainiest people come from Scandinavia

By John Smith • Published: 21 Jan 2024 • 13:24

It seems that whenever there is an index of positive traits in European Countries, Scandinavia always seems to be at the top or very close to it.

Switzerland did come first

A new study by online tutoring school TutorSpace created an index of 17 factors relating to intelligence and development in 44 European countries.

They grouped these factors into four categories:

Education Quality and Access

Higher Education and Research

Literacy and Digital Literacy

Government Investment

Using these categories, the team then gave each country a score out of 100 and, finally, they calculated an overall score out of 100 and ranked the countries from highest to lowest.

Switzerland topped the list and around a third of all adults aged between 25 and 64 have been educated up to university level.

Brain’s of Europe

After Switzerland it’s the turn of the Scandinavians and in order, the brains of Europe are Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

Of the countries with larger populations in Europe, only the UK perhaps surprisingly as high an number 10 and Germany at 11 made the top 15, whilst Spain for all of its commitment to higher education just doesn’t appear.