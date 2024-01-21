Brainiest people come from Scandinavia

By John Smith •
Published: 21 Jan 2024 • 13:24
Primary School class in Sweden
Credit: Ann-Sofi Rosenkvist/imagebank.sweden.se
It seems that whenever there is an index of positive traits in European Countries, Scandinavia always seems to be at the top or very close to it.
A new study by online tutoring school TutorSpace created an index of 17 factors relating to intelligence and development in 44 European countries.
They grouped these factors into four categories:
Education Quality and Access
Higher Education and Research
Literacy and Digital Literacy
Government Investment
Using these categories, the team then gave each country a score out of 100 and, finally, they calculated an overall score out of 100 and ranked the countries from highest to lowest.
Switzerland topped the list and around a third of all adults aged between 25 and 64 have been educated up to university level.
After Switzerland it’s the turn of the Scandinavians and in order, the brains of Europe are Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.
Of the countries with larger populations in Europe, only the UK perhaps surprisingly as high an number 10 and Germany at 11 made the top 15, whilst Spain for all of its commitment to higher education just doesn’t appear.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
