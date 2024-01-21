Business Roundup for Spain and the UK

By Linda Hall • Updated: 21 Jan 2024 • 11:01

LUIS GALLEGO: IAG chief executive prepared for EU probe into Air Europa purchase Photo credit: iberia.com

IAG-Air Europa deal International Airlines Group (IAG) is resigned to a full-scale European Union investigation into its plans to buy Spain’s Air Europa.

The company, which owns British Airways, Iberia, Vueling and Aer Lingus amongst others, announced in February 2023 that it would pay €400 million for the 80 per cent of Air Europa that it did not already own.

The company will now offer remedies and divest assets to allay the EU regulators’ concerns, IAG’s chief executive Luis Gallego said on January 16.

“This will allow them to fully assess the viability and relevance of our proposals,” Gallego said.

The IAG-Air Europa deal is one of several in the airline sector, as Lufthansa in Germany currently pursues a minority holding in Italy’s state-owned ITA Airways while Korean Air seeks to buy Asiana.

Help at hand Mike Danson, the New Statesman’s multimillionaire owner, has injected millions into the magazine as losses accumulate.

Since buying the political weekly 15 years ago, Danson had loaned £30 million (€35 million) to the parent company by late 2022 and continued bailing out the publication in 2023.

His holding company’s recently-filed accounts revealed £6.1 million (€7.1 million) losses in 2022 and debts totalling £34.4 million (€40.1 million).

A rescue strategy is in place and Danson has pledged to secure the New Statesman’s future, the Telegraph reported.

Closer ties Iberdrola and Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, managed by Norges Bank Investment Management, are doubling their clean energy investment in a €2 million alliance.

The companies are joining forces to fast-track new wind and solar projects in Spain and Portugal while accelerating decarbonisation with a 2.6-gigawatt renewables portfolio in both countries. The agreement could also be extended to other countries in future, the new partners revealed.

Norges Bank is already one of Iberdrola’s main investors, owning a 3 per cent holding for more than seven years.

Iberdrola will hold a 51 per cent majority stake in the assets, the multinational’s executive chairman Ignacio Galan announced during meetings at the World Economic Focus in Davos (Switzerland).

Magic wand wanted Sir Dave Lewis, former chief executive of Tesco, has joined Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R, the private equity owner of Morrisons .

Sir Dave has been brought in to boost the supermarket chain as it fights to regain its market share three years after CD&R acquired it for £10 billion (€11.6 billion).

The experienced retailer reshaped Tesco’s fortunes during his time as its chief executive between 2014 and 2020 and CD&R now hope that he can do the same for Morrisons, which has lost its spot as Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket.

This is now occupied by Aldi whose discount prices lured consumers hit by the cost-of-living crisis.

Aldi expansion German retail chain operated 435 stores in Spain by late 2023 and will open 50 more in 2024.

Most are located in Andalucia, the Madrid Community, Valencian Community and Cataluña, the same regions where half the new stores will be located, Aldi revealed.

Others are planned for the Canary Islands, where Aldi arrived in 2022, although the low-cost chain intends to strengthen its existing market position in the Basque Region, Galicia, Cantabria and Castilla y Leon.

There are also plans for further supermarkets in Murcia, Baleares and Extremadure, Aldi said.

Grifols angst Biotest has left beleaguered Grifols with debts of €2 billion without contributing anything in the way of profits.

The Barcelona-based pharmaceuticals company acquired its German rival in April 2022 after issuing €2 billion in bonds to fund the “strategic transaction.”

The company, now under attack from short seller Gotham City Research, expected Biotest to make a major contribution to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation in 2024.

Up to 2023’s third quarter the operation has brought only negative results, with Biotest responsible for just €367 million of Grifols €4.82 billion earnings up to the end of 2023’s last quarter.

Dead letters Royal Mail announced that it could need a government subsidy to prevent the postal service from going under.

The company lost £319 million (€372.1 million) in the first six months of its financial year, £100 million (€116.6 million) up on the same period in 2022.

There had been such an acute falloff in sending letters that it was no longer feasible to maintain a delivery network built for 20 billion letters when the company now handled seven billion, Royal Mail’s chief executive Martin Seidenberg said.

At the current rate this would decline to four billion within five years, he warned.