Carnival time in Benalmadena

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 21 Jan 2024 • 11:58

Benalmadena carnival Photo: Rawpixel CC

Benalmadena has launched the poster announcing its Carnival which will begin on Friday February 2 with the Gran Gala Drag Queen 2024 in the Plaza de la Mezquita.

Jesús García was the author of the winning design and Antonio Jiménez and Ana Florido, the finalists.According to its creator, Jesús García , this year’s poster is based on the traditional ‘Burning of the Lizard’, this being, “one of the most important icons, together with La Niña de Benalmádena, from whom comes the spark that sets the lizard on fire”. García acknowledged that it was “a great honour” for him to win the competition, as this has been a good year for him artistically, as he was also a finalist for the Feria de Málaga.

As well as the Gran Gala Drag Queen, this year’s programme for Saturday February 3, also in the Plaza de la Mezquita, includes the election of the Prince and Princess of Carnival, as well as the opening speeches. In the afternoon, Benalmádena Pueblo will host a parade where this year the route has been extended to enjoy the shows that will enliven the carnival day.

On February 4 the ‘Callos Carnavaleros’ will take place, a traditional event of the carnival week. On February,7 in the Casa de la Cultura, the group competitions will be held at 8pm. On Saturday February, 10 the parade will move to Arroyo de la Miel, thus completing a great carnival week in the municipality.

The full programme will be available shortly