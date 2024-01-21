Choosing your new home on the Costa del Sol

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 21 Jan 2024 • 20:51

A home in the sun Credit: Shutterstock/1508773376

There are many things to consider when choosing a new home, wherever it is. However, buying a property on the famous ‘sunshine coast’ has its own unique set of specifics.

Firstly, will this property be your new primary residence? If yes, it is important to consider how your everyday life will fit into the move. Families with small children should look at schools in the area, and practical needs should also be contemplated, for example, nearby hospitals, shops and any other unique, personal necessities. Many people choose to stay temporarily in the area they wish to buy in to experience what everyday life there looks like. Remember that some places on the Costa del Sol are much quieter during the winter season.

If it is to be a holiday home, or to rent out to others, make sure to research other similar properties in the area and their rates so you can gauge the earnings you expect to reap.

The coast consists of many different residential areas, all of which have their unique benefits. It is wise to consider whether or not you wish to be located somewhere that is busy and popular with tourists, or if you prefer a place a little ‘off the beaten track’. There are many towns and urbanisations that still consist of mainly Spanish residents, whilst others are far more international.

The best way to start is by making the visit here yourself. Look around, make it an adventure, and discover how this stunning slice of Spanish paradise can work best for you.