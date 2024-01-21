Culturama: Malaga’s 200 cultural activities

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 21 Jan 2024 • 12:28
Culturama
Photo: Provincial Council of Malaga
Malaga’s Provincial Council has programmed more than 200 cultural activities for the province in the first six months of the year.
Councillor, Manuel López Mestanza, said that the programme is “ambitious, where there is room for everything and which is going out to other areas of the province more and more”.
Theatre, dance, music, documentary and audiovisual screenings, exhibitions, training and mediation workshops, literature and the promotion of reading, make up, “an ambitious programme which is more outward-looking and which will take place between the beginning of January and the end of June”, said López Mestanza.
The provincial cultural centre ‘María Victoria Atencia’, located in the historic centre of the city of Malaga, is the epicentre of most of the activities organised by the Provincial Council itself, as well as hosting other shows and events promoted by other institutions and associations.
In the province, the six-month period will be packed with performances by artists belonging to the ‘Culturama Catalogue’ and several municipalities will host symphonic concerts by the Malaga Symphony Orchestra and the Malaga Provincial Youth Orchestra.
Full details are on the Provincial Council of Malaga’s website
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
