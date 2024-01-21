Delayed Opening of Murcia’s New High-Speed Train Station

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 21 Jan 2024 • 22:11
Renfe running through Spain
Credit: Shutterstock/2301073031
The completion of Murcia’s eagerly awaited high-speed train station is facing delays, with Adif, the Spanish railway infrastructure manager, yet to award the necessary contracts.
The €15.4 million project, which began in September, awaits the beginning of construction in Carmen. The works expected to take twelve months, are crucial for the station’s debut, and are likely to be pushed into mid-2025.
Adif’s recent efficiency in railway projects sharply contrasts with the sluggish progress in Murcia and other undertakings, such as the Cartagena connection to the Mediterranean Corridor, Beniel bypass stagnation, uncontracted Lorca station construction, and Chinchilla line reopening postponement.
Former Adif President, María Luisa Domínguez, oversaw the evaluation of bids for Murcia‘s station completion. Since the November meeting, the awaited contract announcement has not materialised, raising concerns.
Adif began interior architecture and the surrounding area urbanisation contracts in September, aiming for a swift station inauguration. However, pending the finalising of the Murcia High-Speed Society’s funding for permanent works, a provisional surface parking will substitute the highly anticipated underground facility for now.
The final project includes new roads, office spaces, and hotels, promising a comprehensive railway complex in the Carmen area in Murcia.
For more Costa Calida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.