Delayed Opening of Murcia’s New High-Speed Train Station

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 21 Jan 2024 • 22:11

Renfe running through Spain Credit: Shutterstock/2301073031

The completion of Murcia’s eagerly awaited high-speed train station is facing delays, with Adif, the Spanish railway infrastructure manager, yet to award the necessary contracts.

Adif Delays Contract Awards for Crucial Station Completion

The €15.4 million project, which began in September, awaits the beginning of construction in Carmen. The works expected to take twelve months, are crucial for the station’s debut, and are likely to be pushed into mid-2025.

Adif’s recent efficiency in railway projects sharply contrasts with the sluggish progress in Murcia and other undertakings, such as the Cartagena connection to the Mediterranean Corridor, Beniel bypass stagnation, uncontracted Lorca station construction, and Chinchilla line reopening postponement.

Former Adif President’s Role in Murcia Station Completion Evaluation

Former Adif President, María Luisa Domínguez, oversaw the evaluation of bids for Murcia‘s station completion. Since the November meeting, the awaited contract announcement has not materialised, raising concerns.

Comprehensive Plans for Murcia’s High-Speed Railway Complex

Adif began interior architecture and the surrounding area urbanisation contracts in September, aiming for a swift station inauguration. However, pending the finalising of the Murcia High-Speed Society’s funding for permanent works, a provisional surface parking will substitute the highly anticipated underground facility for now.

The final project includes new roads, office spaces, and hotels, promising a comprehensive railway complex in the Carmen area in Murcia.

