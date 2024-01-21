Emergency Helicopter Rescue: Hiker Saved from Peaks Near Jumilla

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 21 Jan 2024
In an incident on January 21, the Emergency Coordination Center 1-1-2 of the Murcia Region received a distress call from a group of hikers located at Pico de la Cruz, an area accessible only by foot, near the Monastery of Santa Ana in Jumilla.
The hikers urgently requested medical assistance for their fellow hiker who was experiencing intense chest pain. Responding promptly, the helicopter from the Directorate General of Security and Emergencies, carrying firefighters from the Consortium for Fire Extinguishing and Rescue of the Murcia Region, was dispatched. They also dispatched an Emergency Mobile Unit from the 061 Health and Emergencies Management and a local police patrol from Jumilla headed to the nearby Monastery of Santa Ana.
After successfully rescuing the hiker, a 59-year-old man, using the helicopter, they transferred him to the parking area on the road to the Monastery of Santa Ana. Subsequently, the hiker was handed over to an ambulance for transportation to the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital’s cardiology unit, following assessment by the Emergency Medical Unit.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
