Intensive Search Efforts Continue for Missing Teen in Mar Menor

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 21 Jan 2024 • 23:06

Image: Facebook/Emergencias Los Alcázares

In a special operation that began on January 21, which marked 16 days since 15-year-old Ivo Petrov went missing in the Mar Menor, volunteers and emergency services deployed boats and jet skis once more to continue the search.

A Call for Volunteers

Carmelo Martínez, the town’s coordinator of Emergencies in Los Alcázares, urged professionals and volunteers to join the extraordinary search. Ivo disappeared on January 5, having taken a stolen canoe into the Mar Menor with friends David (22) and Francisco Javier (16). While the latter two were rescued, Ivo’s whereabouts remain unknown.

A Needle in a Haystack

Despite continuous efforts by the Specialised Underwater Activities Group (GEAS) of the Civil Guard and Los Alcázares Civil Protection, no trace of the teenager has been found. Sergeant Francisco Cabañero of GEAS dismisses the possibility of Ivo being trapped underwater. The overcast sky on January 21 hindered visibility in the lagoon, complicating the search described as finding a needle in a haystack.

The Search Continues

Multiple vessels, including those from Los Alcázares, San Javier Civil Protection, San Pedro del Pinatar Civil Protection, Cartagena Civil Protection, and the Red Cross Albufera boat, covered the waters. Additionally, sports boats, yachts, and 15 jet skis from various nautical clubs and the Murcia Region Motonautics Federation joined the mission, ensuring no part of the Mar Menor goes unchecked in the ongoing search for Ivo Petrov.

For more Costa Calida news click here