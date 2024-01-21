Is 2024 a good year to buy in Spain?

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 21 Jan 2024 • 20:43

Buying in the sun Credit: Shuttershock/694781608

Is it a good time to buy a property in Spain in 2024? Experts say yes!

Many people have different understandings of a particular market timing. Perhaps the real estate agent you are using may say that now is the opportune time to buy a property, while the owner of your favourite tapas bar down the street urges you to have more patience before making a decision.

According to Ministerio de Fomento, house prices in Spain have increased by 14.2 per cent. In practical terms, this means that a villa in Marbella that was bought for €750,000 five years ago would now be worth around €856,000.

During the past two years, Spanish house prices have seen a slow but sure growth, a promising sign for those who are looking for a secure investment environment.

According to the IMF, the predicted growth rate for 2024 is at 2 per cent, compared to 1.5 percent in the previous year, 2023.

This steady growth has been predicted to continue into the following years, as Spain’s economy is expected to increase by 8.4 per cent by 2029. This would result in an average GDP growth rate of 1.7 per cent.

This level of growth is ideal for property investors as it shows the market is not overheated and still holds potential for property values to increase over time. In addition to this, a moderate growth rate suggests that the market is stable and not prone to sudden changes, which in turn provides more security for buyers.