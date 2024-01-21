It’s a Girl said Prague Zoo

By John Smith •
Published: 21 Jan 2024 • 12:33
It’s a Girl
Credit: Oliver Le Que, Prague Zoo
The baby western lowland gorilla, which was born at the Prague Zoo on January 2 is a female and this was revealed to the world at large on January 18.
The two-week-old female is the first addition to the group of gorillas living in the Dja Reserve pavilion and she is the granddaughter of legendary gorilla Moji who was the first ever gorilla bred in the Czech Republic.
The gender was confirmed on the basis of a special examination in which DNA was isolated from the umbilical cord blood and umbilical cord.
The public will now have the opportunity to choose a name for the infant from a list of 10 suggestions made by children from the area of the Dja Biosphere Reserve in Cameroon, Central Africa.
The baby gorilla is enjoying good health and its mother Duni is increasingly allowing other members of the group to approach her.
The western lowland gorilla is critically endangered so the fact that another infant was born at London Zoo on January 18 means that although zoos may not be the ideal habitat for animals to live in, they are certainly safe environments and help save many species from complete eradication.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.