It’s a Girl said Prague Zoo

It’s a Girl Credit: Oliver Le Que, Prague Zoo

The baby western lowland gorilla, which was born at the Prague Zoo on January 2 is a female and this was revealed to the world at large on January 18.

Doing well

The two-week-old female is the first addition to the group of gorillas living in the Dja Reserve pavilion and she is the granddaughter of legendary gorilla Moji who was the first ever gorilla bred in the Czech Republic.

The gender was confirmed on the basis of a special examination in which DNA was isolated from the umbilical cord blood and umbilical cord.

The public will now have the opportunity to choose a name for the infant from a list of 10 suggestions made by children from the area of ​​the Dja Biosphere Reserve in Cameroon, Central Africa.

The baby gorilla is enjoying good health and its mother Duni is increasingly allowing other members of the group to approach her.

Another rare birth

The western lowland gorilla is critically endangered so the fact that another infant was born at London Zoo on January 18 means that although zoos may not be the ideal habitat for animals to live in, they are certainly safe environments and help save many species from complete eradication.