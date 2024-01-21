Lost in time: The Palace of Chavarri

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 21 Jan 2024 • 23:13

The Palace of Chavarri in 1960 Credit: Zach Allen

This is the tale of The Palace of Chavarri, once a place of wonder and grandeur, that now stands as a memory to another time.

The Palace of Chavarri, as it was grandly known, is currently being used as the entrance to a modern style hotel named Hotel Alegria Palacioin in Marina de la Torre, Mojacar, Almeria. It is run by the Fergus Hotel group and is known as a budget friendly, all inclusive hotel.

However, this was not always the case, as the palace was once only accessed by the most exclusive of guests, and for many years was a summer home, owned by an extremely wealthy Madrid family called Garrigues-Walker.

The father of the family was named Antonio and worked as the Spanish ambassador to the United States, later moving to a posting at the ambassador’s residence at the Vatican. His wife, Helen, was from Des Moines in Iowa. The couple had nine children, and one of them, Joaquin, was a regular visitor to Mojacar even into adulthood. He even spent his honeymoon with his wife there in 1956.

The house was built by the first Marquis de Chavarri who owned a shipping line. It is alleged that his captains were instructed to fire off a cannon salute from their ships as they navigated past the estate on the way to or from the port of Garrucha. As Mojacar was so far away from the cities and quite hard to access by land, many used to come by sea.