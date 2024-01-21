New Beginnings for SAT Animal Rescue: Unleashing hope in San Isidro.

By Anna Ellis • Published: 21 Jan 2024 • 13:58

Volunteers at SAT (Protectora SAT Animal Rescue). Image: SAT.

The beginning of 2024 marked a truly exciting and pivotal moment in the history of SAT (Protectora SAT Animal Rescue).

For over 30 years, Protectora SAT Animal Rescue has been dedicated to assisting dogs across the Alicante province, saving and improving the lives of more than 10,000 dogs.

Throughout the years, the organisation has relocated and expanded multiple times to address the evolving needs of the dogs.

However, the move to San Isidro stands out as the most significant relocation to date.

The San Isidro site was acquired over a decade ago when the existing location in Dolores faced the threat of a compulsory purchase order for the construction of a new golf course.

While the golf course plans never materialised (although they have recently resurfaced), in 2019, it became clear that the Dolores site was no longer suitable.

A severe Gota Fria event wreaked havoc on the kennels, causing the loss of computers, accommodations, bedding, and essential equipment.

Despite extensive destruction, no dogs were lost, thanks to the support of other local charities.

Faced with a decision point, the SAT board unanimously agreed to press ahead with the long-term plan for a new site at San Isidro.

Commencing the construction in phases due to budget constraints, phase 1 was completed with 16 kennels, offices, storage rooms, a vet’s room, a room for sick animals, staff facilities, and a kitchen.

Recognising the need for additional accommodation, phase 2a, comprising ten more kennels, was prioritised and completed.

Phase 2b is currently on hold pending further funding.

The entire construction was finished just in time for Christmas 2023, providing a remarkable present for SAT.

A move-in date was set for mid-January despite weather challenges, including the first rain in about 12 months turning the outside areas into a mud bath.

However, with collective efforts, the transition was successful.

The dogs expressed their excitement, appearing almost lost in their new accommodations.

The increased space and freedom to run and play are expected to significantly enhance their quality of life at the kennels.

While there is still much work ahead, including unpacking and organising, the dogs are visibly happier and more playful in their new environment.

Regular walks, provided by the dedicated team of staff and volunteers, complement the newfound freedom for the dogs to be themselves.

As SAT settles into its new home, gratitude is extended to those who supported the journey, making this relocation possible.

Currently housing around 60 dogs (with numbers fluctuating due to adoptions and new rescues), SAT receives no government assistance and relies solely on public donations and income from charity shops.

Plans for 2024 include fundraising for landscaping the new kennels, planting trees, and constructing dedicated play spaces for potential adopters to meet the dogs.

For more information on the new kennels at San Isidro, making a donation, adopting a dog, or volunteering, interested individuals can visit the SAT Animal Rescue website at www.satanimalrescue.com