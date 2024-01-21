Organ donations in Almeria

By Jennifer Popplewell • Updated: 21 Jan 2024 • 23:50

Give life Shutterstock/705459154

During the year of 2023, Almeria hospitals registered 52 organ and tissue donations.

The province of Almeria has registered that there were a total of 52 organ and tissue donors during the past year, of these, 28 have been organ donations and 24 tissue donations.

The 12 months of 2023 now represent the highest donor rate in history in Andalusia, with 51.5 donors per million population, 5.3 per cent more than the previous year.

In total, the planning and acceptance of donations by those who have passed and their families in Andalucia is close to 85 per cent. This solidarity has resulted in a total of 441 organ donations and 281 tissue donations, which represents 722 donors in total, during 2023, which is the highest number in the entire historical series.

The Ministry of Health and Consumer Affairs wants, therefore, to thank the solidarity of the donors and the work of the professionals who make up the organ and tissue transplant teams in our region, as well as the Transplant Coordination Network of Andalusia.