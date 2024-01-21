By Kevin Fraser Park •
Photo: Malaga Provincial Council
Under the title ‘Power and the Word‘, a large delegation of authors, including Richard Ford and Joyce Carol Oates will discuss current cultural issues linking Latin America, Europe and the United States.
The Writers’ Literary Festival of America and Europe (‘Escribidores’) will celebrate its third edition from February 7 to 10 in the eight Andalucian capitals with a line-up of some thirty writers, literary critics and top-level specialised journalists. Following the success of previous editions, the festival is growing once again this year to bring the dissemination of literature and cultural exchange between Latin America, Europe and the United States to the whole of Andalucia.
The opening of the Escribidores festival will take place on Wednesday February 7 at 7.30pm in the Sala Unicaja de Conciertos María Cristina in Málaga. The world-renowned American writer Richard Ford and the prestigious Colombian novelist Juan Gabriel Vásquez will discuss their prolific literary careers and the art of storytelling.
