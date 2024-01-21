Spain loves comic books

By John Smith • Published: 21 Jan 2024 • 14:07

Launch of the White Book of Comics in Spain Credit: Ministry of Culture

Who would have thought that the humble comic book should be the topic of a serious and significant review promoted by the Spanish Government?

Spain has a thriving comic book industry

On January 18, the Minister of Culture, Ernest Urtasun, accompanied by the Secretary of State for Culture, Jordi Martí, and the general director of Books, Comics and Reading, María José Gálvez, along with the president of the Sectorial Association of the Comic, Alejandro Casasola, presented the White Book of Comics in Spain, the largest study that has been carried out on the comic sector in Spain.

The following day, representatives of the comic industry were invited to meet with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez where he was presented with his own copy of the document.

It has been put together with contributions from some 650 professionals over three years and so important does the Government consider the art of the comic that not only does it support annual Comic Book Day on March 17 but it promotes the sector at international book fairs and is currently considering specific aid to those creating comics.

This industry in Spain supports some 1,000 Spanish creators, more than 80 publishers, 200 bookstores and 122 events, that generate more than 1,500 jobs.

Annual turn over €130 million

There are some 4,600 new comics produced every year which generate sales of €130 million (around 7 per cent of the Spanish fiction publishing market) and many children find that their first steps to reading come through the enjoyment of comics.