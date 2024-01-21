By Anna Ellis • Published: 21 Jan 2024 • 18:22

Storm Isha unleashes unprecedented chaos across the UK and Ireland. Image: Met Office / Facebook.

Storm Isha has pummeled the UK and Ireland, triggering unprecedented “danger-to-life” wind warnings with potential gusts reaching 90mph.

Various weather alerts, including two amber wind warnings, have been issued by the Met Office for Sunday, January 21, with a Status Red wind warning declared for multiple counties in the Republic of Ireland.

The storm, described as “particularly nasty” by weather officials, has already disrupted rail, sea, and air travel, leading to closures, cancellations, and delays expected to persist into Monday.

Anticipated consequences include damage to structures, fallen trees, power outages, airborne debris, significant waves along coastal areas, and localised flooding.

Capel Curig, Wales, recorded the highest wind speeds of 79mph in the early afternoon.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan highlighted the unusual nature of the widespread gales, emphasising the potential for life-threatening winds, power disruptions, debris on roads, and fallen trees.

Euston station in London experienced delays due to rail services being severely affected by Storm Isha.

Two amber warnings cover most of the UK, forecasting 70mph winds inland and 80mph gusts in coastal regions from 6:00.PM to Monday morning, January 22.

Some areas in Scotland, northern England, and Northern Ireland may experience winds reaching 90mph.

A yellow wind warning spans the UK, including parts of London and the southeast, while four rain alerts signal potential flooding risks.

The Met Office cautioned that nearly four inches of rain could fall rapidly in specific regions, resulting in localised flooding.

#StormIsha has been named by the Met Office and is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the UK later on Sunday and into Monday

Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/BLC8jTpUC1 — Met Office (@metoffice) January 19, 2024

Nine flood warnings are already in place across England. Irish counties Donegal, Galway, and Mayo face a Status Red wind warning, urging residents to exercise caution during Storm Isha’s arrival, with “extremely strong” winds and “destructive gusts” expected, particularly in coastal and exposed areas, according to Met Eireann.