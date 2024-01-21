Such an obvious potential scam

By John Smith •
Published: 21 Jan 2024 • 15:14
All a scammer needs is a computer and email account
Sometimes one has to wonder who is most stupid, scammers or those who fall for what are obviously ill conceived and simply impossible scams.
Happily the average reader of Euro Weekly News is a lot brighter than the idiots behind what has been an ongoing attempted scam for several years.
We were sent this by a reader who lives in Costa Blanca and received an email purportedly from the Head of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Interpol accusing them of all kinds of nefarious activities.
They are asked to respond to this email which has mysteriously found its way from Canada to Brazil (it reads cesar@aluno.edu.jaru.ro.gov.br) confirming which jurisdiction they live in so that the necessary warrant can be served on them.
Clearly the hope is that the person receiving the email will respond and thus their email address is verified which leaves them open to further approaches from the potential scammers.
In early 2023, the RCMP issued an alert warning everyone about this false email and advising them to immediately delete the email and never to consider responding.
To some extent it would make some element of sense if you live in Canada to receive an email from the Canadian Police (even though it’s obviously false) but the mentality of those sending this accusation to Spain almost beggars belief.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
