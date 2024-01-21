Such an obvious potential scam

By John Smith • Published: 21 Jan 2024 • 15:14

All a scammer needs is a computer and email account Credit: hackNY.org flickr

Sometimes one has to wonder who is most stupid, scammers or those who fall for what are obviously ill conceived and simply impossible scams.

Happily the average reader of Euro Weekly News is a lot brighter than the idiots behind what has been an ongoing attempted scam for several years.

Have you ever received a scam email?

We were sent this by a reader who lives in Costa Blanca and received an email purportedly from the Head of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Interpol accusing them of all kinds of nefarious activities.

They are asked to respond to this email which has mysteriously found its way from Canada to Brazil (it reads cesar@aluno.edu.jaru.ro.gov.br) confirming which jurisdiction they live in so that the necessary warrant can be served on them.

Clearly the hope is that the person receiving the email will respond and thus their email address is verified which leaves them open to further approaches from the potential scammers.

In early 2023, the RCMP issued an alert warning everyone about this false email and advising them to immediately delete the email and never to consider responding.

Why would the Mounties email Spain?

To some extent it would make some element of sense if you live in Canada to receive an email from the Canadian Police (even though it’s obviously false) but the mentality of those sending this accusation to Spain almost beggars belief.