The benefits of having a home in the sun

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 21 Jan 2024 • 7:30

Fun in the sun Credit: Shutterstock/1349108795

A beautiful break in the Spanish sunshine, something that many people spend months looking forward to, as they work and save for a summer holiday.

However, what if that sun filled getaway didn’t have to be limited to just the summer, or even limited at all. At the same time, imagine a holiday without the cost of accommodation. These factors and many more are why people from all over the world continue to purchase holiday homes on the Costa Del Sol.

Euro Weekly News sat down with one such person, Susan Millington from the UK who has owned her dream home in the sun in Estepona for just over a year.

We asked Susan what gave her the idea to buy on the sunshine coast. “Well me and the family have always loved it here, especially Estepona, and we were coming about twice a year”, she explained. “We always joked that we’d love to come out every month if we could, and then finally last year I decided to take the leap, and here we are!”

What a leap! Susan then told EWN that: “It’s changed my life. I come out very often, even if it’s just cheap last minute flights and a couple of nights!”. When asked what the best part of owning her home here is, she stated: “well I can speak a lot more Spanish now, mucho mas!, and I feel I have a second home, an extra life, rather than it being just a break from life”.