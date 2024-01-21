Torremolinos: Ruta Del Rock is back

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 21 Jan 2024 • 11:49

Photo: Correcaminos performed in 2023 / Facebook

The bars and catering establishments in Torremolinos that want to participate and be included in the XII Ruta del Rock (Rock Route) can now apply for registration in the General Register of the Torremolinos Town Hall Events Delegation.

This musical event consists of performances in bars and establishments of the municipality of different bands and musical styles such as pop, rock, soul or jazz, among others, and will be held on February 9, 10, 16 and 17 from 7pm to 11pm and on February 11 and 18 from 5pm to 9pm. All styles and formats have a place in this musical route in which the establishments of Torremolinos become the stage.

Any premises in the municipality which have an opening licence for hotel and catering activities can take part in the event. Concerts can be held both inside and outside the premises, as long as they have the necessary space and do not harm neighbouring premises.

This allows bars and other venues to have live music even if they do not have a music licence. It also gives musicians a chance to play in parts of the town where there is normally little live music available.

In order to promote the musical groups based in the municipality, the organisers will provide the participating venues with a small stage or, failing that, promotional T-shirts for the event. Local musical groups are understood to be those in which the majority, or at least half of their members, are residents of the municipality.

The full programme will be available shortly and we will keep you updated about what’s happening in Torremolinos and which venues will be hosting concerts.