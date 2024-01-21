Visitors love El Cable Ingles!

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 21 Jan 2024 • 23:34

El Cable Ingles Credit: Tourism Andalucia

The popular tourist icon in Almeria, El Cable Ingles – the historic El Alquife mineral loading dock – registered almost 190,000 visits in 2023!

Since its opening to the public in April, many have flocked to visit the cultural site, and now an extra pedestrian walkway has been added, with the aim to allow this exceptional space on the Mediterranean, protected for its cultural interest, to be enjoyed by all.

The history of the site goes back over 100 years, and was built between 1902 and 1904 by the company ‘The Alquife Mines and Railway Company Limited’.

Its purpose was to assist in abandoning rudimentary systems for loading ore from the iron mines of Alquife (Granada). and alleviate extra costs in maritime export through the port of Almeria

In 1998, the Government of Andalucia declared it a Site of Cultural Interest, with the category of monument, for its technical and historical value. After various phases of restoration, the Port Authority of Almeria recovered the pier as a pedestrian promenade, and it now stands as a spectacular viewpoint over the Mediterranean Sea.