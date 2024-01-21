By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 21 Jan 2024 • 11:25

Photo: The Pink Floyd experience es

Revisit ‘The Dark Side of The Moon’ for two nights only with The Pink Floyd Experience.es on Friday February 23 and Saturday February 24 at 7.30pm at Teatro Salón Varietés in Fuengirola.

It’s symphony of psychedelic music, performed by nine talented musicians and vocalists from across the south of Andalucia, bringing you the experience of the iconic Pink Floyd.

Pink Floyd is a British rock band formed in London in 1965. That year, Syd Barrett and Roger Waters meet an experimental percussionist and an extraordinarily gifted keyboards-player, Nick Mason and Rick Wright respectively. The result is Pink Floyd, which nearly sixty years later has moved to almost mythic standing.

By 2013, Pink Floyd had sold more than 250 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling music artists of all time. ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ and ‘The Wall’ were inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, and these albums together with ‘Wish You Were Here’ are among the best-selling albums of all time.

One of the most iconic and influential albums ever, Pink Floyd’s ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’ continues to find new audiences globally and, in 2023 celebrated its 50th Anniversary.

Tickets are now available and are moving very fast, so don’t miss these two incredible nights, contact the Salon Varieties Box Office, on their website: www.salonvarietes.com.