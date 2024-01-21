Year of the Dragon in Palma

By John Smith •
Updated: 21 Jan 2024 • 11:55
Presenting the Year of the Dragon
Credit: Palma Council
On Friday January 19, the President of the Chinese Association of the Balearic Islands, (ACHINIB) Fanh Ji announced the Chinese New Year Programme.
The actual start of the New Year is February 10, but the announcement was made to coincide with the launch of a special ONCE lottery ticket celebrating the Lunar New Year of the Dragon with results due on February 8.
Also in attendance at the ceremony held in the Cort (home of the Palma council) were Mayor Jaime Martínez and representatives of the ONCE charity.
The main celebration will take place in Palma on Sunday February 11 and there will be a selection of stalls and cultural events being held in Pere Garau a move to a larger area than 2023 and there is a possibility of a drone display.
With an estimated 3,500 Chinese residents in Palma, this is an opportunity for many of them to get together and share their culture with other nationalities.
There are 12 different animals in the New Year series, thus it is simple to discover which animal looks after you by simply comparing your date of birth to a list showing the years covering each of the 12 and follow this link to see which you are.
According to tradition, those born in the Year of the Dragon are said to be blessed with power, vigour, and charm as well as being born leaders who encourage and inspire others.
Dragons are recognised for their intelligence and loyalty but be careful as they can be sly.
The animals, in order from the dragon are snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog, pig, rat, ox, tiger, rabbit.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.