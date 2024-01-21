Year of the Dragon in Palma

By John Smith • Updated: 21 Jan 2024 • 11:55

Presenting the Year of the Dragon Credit: Palma Council

On Friday January 19, the President of the Chinese Association of the Balearic Islands, (ACHINIB) Fanh Ji announced the Chinese New Year Programme.

Lunar New Year starts February 10

The actual start of the New Year is February 10, but the announcement was made to coincide with the launch of a special ONCE lottery ticket celebrating the Lunar New Year of the Dragon with results due on February 8.

Also in attendance at the ceremony held in the Cort (home of the Palma council) were Mayor Jaime Martínez and representatives of the ONCE charity.

The main celebration will take place in Palma on Sunday February 11 and there will be a selection of stalls and cultural events being held in Pere Garau a move to a larger area than 2023 and there is a possibility of a drone display.

3,500 Chinese live in Palma

With an estimated 3,500 Chinese residents in Palma, this is an opportunity for many of them to get together and share their culture with other nationalities.

There are 12 different animals in the New Year series, thus it is simple to discover which animal looks after you by simply comparing your date of birth to a list showing the years covering each of the 12 and follow this link to see which you are.

According to tradition, those born in the Year of the Dragon are said to be blessed with power, vigour, and charm as well as being born leaders who encourage and inspire others.

Dragons are recognised for their intelligence and loyalty but be careful as they can be sly.

Which animal are you?

The animals, in order from the dragon are snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog, pig, rat, ox, tiger, rabbit.