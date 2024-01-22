A congratulations from the Mayor of Mojacar for David Brown

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 22 Jan 2024 • 23:20

The honourable Mr David Brown

David Brown, co founder and president of MACS cancer support group has been honoured with the prestigious British Empire Medal.

Now, the Mayor of Mojacar, the town where David resides and carries out his incredibly important work, has addressed this local hero to offer his sincere congratulations.

The Mayor, Francisco Garcia Cerda, stated that: ‘I have welcomed the news of the award to

David Brown, co-founder and president of MACS, for the services he provides to people with cancer in Spain. I would like to extend my congratulations and congratulate all the volunteers for this excellent cancer charity that helps those suffering from this terrible disease. A well-deserved distinction that we all applaud; we know it is very important and that it will undoubtedly be a new incentive in your difficult work.’

‘Fifteen years ago, MACS started on this path that, with a lot of work and great dedication, has managed to serve numerous residents of the region in the multiple needs that arise with the onset and progression of this disease. It helps in a material way and also helps in another important aspect: emotional support, exchange of experiences, therapy and a lot of encouragement to continue fighting beyond what medical practice can provide. I cannot help but remember Elaine Brown, co-founder of this adventure with her husband David. She is not with us today, but she remains in our memory. Her dream, drive and decision to move MACS forward are carried on by each and every one of the volunteers who continue the fight.’

‘At Mojacar Council we have had the pleasure of being able to collaborate on many of its projects to raise funds, sensitive to the demands of people and families who really needed it and of the efforts of David Brown and MACS to reach them. Also aware of the need to have the

financial means to carry them out. We hope to be able to continue contributing to the successful development of its work and that the award of this British Empire Medal to David Brown is one of many that he will receive in the future as a result of the continuity of his valuable humanitarian work.’

A huge congratulations from Euro Weekly News goes to Mr Brown and all the volunteers, who together make the MACS cancer organisation the vital support and care that it is today.