ALDI to open 50 more Spanish stores

By John Smith • Published: 22 Jan 2024 • 16:35

Inside a busy ALDI store Credit: ALDI Spain

The Spanish market has taken to ALDI so well that the German Group has announced that it plans to open a further 50 stores across Spain during 2024.

Expansion in the north

For this year, target areas will be Basque Country, Galicia, Cantabria and Castilla y León where it has little representation and it will also expand and consolidate its presence in the Canary Islands.

But expansion will also take place in Andalucia, Madrid, Catalonia, Valencia, Murcia and the Balearic Islands as it believes that its strategy of offering mainly Spanish sourced product at low prices appeals to Spanish shoppers.

As new stores are opened, so new distribution centres are required and the one in Salent (Valencia) will be fully operational by February whilst a new 40,000 m2 warehouse will be built in Burgos to supports its entry into the North of Spain.

In 2023, the company opened the doors of 46 new supermarkets in Spain and ALDI closed the year with 435 stores in Spain and 480,000 m2 of sales space, being 11 per cent more than in 2022.

Do you look for low prices?

With the current high cost of living, the promise of low prices by companies such as ALDI sees market share increase, allowing continued expansion and the creation of more jobs in stores and distribution centres.

In three years, the number of customers that ALDI welcomes on a regular basis has increased by 33 per cent to more than 7 million in Spain and it continues to grow in the UK and other European countries.