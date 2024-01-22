Benalmadena promotes healthy lifestyles

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 22 Jan 2024 • 12:20

Footpath completed Photos: Benalmadena Town Hall

Benalmadena Town Hall has finished the refurbishment of the pedestrian path along the Arroyo del Pantano stream. The 1,200-metre footpath had an investment of more than €162,000 partly paid out of EU Next Generation Funds and a Council injection of more than €82,000 of its own funds.

The Arroyo del Pantano Pedestrian Path is a route for outdoor sports (cycling, running, hiking and walking with pets). The work was carried out between October and December and consisted of the development of a path that runs parallel to the right bank of the Arroyo del Pantano stream.

Benalmadena Town Council has completed the refurbishment as part of the call for aid for the implementation of actions aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles, through the creation or rehabilitation of healthy environments within the framework of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan of the European Union Next Generation.

The route of the path, with an approximate distance of 1,200 metres, from its northern access, connects an urban area (Av. Arroyo Hondo), with a green space of 21 hectares in which the Ibn Al-Baytar Park is being developed.