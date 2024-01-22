Benalmadena promotes healthy lifestyles

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 22 Jan 2024 • 12:20
Footpath completed
Photos: Benalmadena Town Hall
Benalmadena Town Hall has finished the refurbishment of the pedestrian path along the Arroyo del Pantano stream. The 1,200-metre footpath had an investment of more than €162,000 partly paid out of EU Next Generation Funds and a Council injection of more than €82,000 of its own funds.
The Arroyo del Pantano Pedestrian Path is a route for outdoor sports (cycling, running, hiking and walking with pets). The work was carried out between October and December and consisted of the development of a path that runs parallel to the right bank of the Arroyo del Pantano stream.
Benalmadena Town Council has completed the refurbishment as part of the call for aid for the implementation of actions aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles, through the creation or rehabilitation of healthy environments within the framework of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan of the European Union Next Generation.
The route of the path, with an approximate distance of 1,200 metres, from its northern access, connects an urban area (Av. Arroyo Hondo), with a green space of 21 hectares in which the Ibn Al-Baytar Park is being developed.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.