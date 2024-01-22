Berlin to Mojacar: an artist’s exhibition

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Published: 22 Jan 2024 • 11:29
Rolf and Noemi Linares with some of his work
Credit: Ayuntamiento de Mojacar
An art exhibition is now open in Mojacar at the La Fuente Municipal Art Centre, which displays some incredible works by Berlin born, Mojacar resident Rolf Gerhard Langue.
The exhibition will be open until January 31 and is an indication of his development and evolution as an artist, highlighting the different stages of the painter over the years.
Rolf was born in the German city of Berlin and has lived in Mojacar since May 2022, creating all his work within the magic of this Andalucian town since then.
The artist has adored drawing since he was a small child, and even disclosed that his first childhood memories are always of painting.
The exhibition starts with a watercolour that was painted in 1954 and ends with his latest works in acrylic. Going around, the viewer can find studies and practices in all the pictorial techniques employed by the author, but which are also a reflection of the evolution of art, of the artistic styles of painting, and in short of society itself over the last 50 years.
Culture Councillor Noemi Linares attended the opening, as well as many members of the public who did not want to miss this interesting exhibition where the life’s work of the artist is on display.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Jennifer is a proud northerner from Sheffield, England, who is currently living in Spain. She loves swimming in rivers, talking to the stars and eating luxurious chocolate.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.