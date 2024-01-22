Berlin to Mojacar: an artist’s exhibition

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 22 Jan 2024 • 11:29

Rolf and Noemi Linares with some of his work Credit: Ayuntamiento de Mojacar

An art exhibition is now open in Mojacar at the La Fuente Municipal Art Centre, which displays some incredible works by Berlin born, Mojacar resident Rolf Gerhard Langue.

The exhibition will be open until January 31 and is an indication of his development and evolution as an artist, highlighting the different stages of the painter over the years.

Rolf was born in the German city of Berlin and has lived in Mojacar since May 2022, creating all his work within the magic of this Andalucian town since then.

The artist has adored drawing since he was a small child, and even disclosed that his first childhood memories are always of painting.

The exhibition starts with a watercolour that was painted in 1954 and ends with his latest works in acrylic. Going around, the viewer can find studies and practices in all the pictorial techniques employed by the author, but which are also a reflection of the evolution of art, of the artistic styles of painting, and in short of society itself over the last 50 years.

Culture Councillor Noemi Linares attended the opening, as well as many members of the public who did not want to miss this interesting exhibition where the life’s work of the artist is on display.