Breeding turtles to return to the sea

By John Smith •
Published: 22 Jan 2024 • 14:27
Feeding a juvenile turtle at Palma Aquarium
Credit: Palma Aquarium
It is estimated that only one in 1,000 sea turtles reach adulthood and sadly the rest die, often in the first month of their lives.
The Palma Aquarium Foundation, together with the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and the Natural Environment, the Oceanogràfic of Valencia and the CRAM of Cataloniahave created the InGeNi-Caretta project to evaluate the techniques used in the care of juvenile sea turtles in their breeding centres.
A total of 120 specimens are part of this experiment, of which 12 are in the Palma Aquarium facilities and another 35 in the Marine Research and Aquaculture Laboratory (LIMIA) which is overseen by the Balearic Government
What is known as a head-starting programme sees the breeding of young turtles under controlled conditions for a year, until they reach a size that allows them to be marked with an identifying chip or even a satellite transmitter.
The hatchlings participating in the study come from nests in Can Pere Antoni (Mallorca), Cala Millor (Mallorca), Serrallo (Tarragona), Begur (Girona), Coma-ruga (Tarragona) and the eggs were collected in Summer 2023.
Once the turtles reach around one kilo they will released in to the sea and their fortunes tracked.
