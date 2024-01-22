Caring for vegans and celiacs

By John Smith •
At the celiac area in Algaida
A number of Councils across Mallorca have taken up the challenge to allow both vegans and celiacs the opportunity to enjoy the recent festivities able to barbeque safely.
Some of them laid on special barbeques that were specifically for use by vegans whilst a lesser number catered specifically for celiacs and those who have a gluten intolerance.
Palma led the way with burners in 11 different parts of the city but these were mainly suitable for vegans whilst Algaida, sa Pobla and Mancor de la Vall laid on special areas for celiacs.
Representatives of the Association of Celiacs of the Balearic Islands ( ACIB ) were on hand and thanks those councils which had catered for their needs but expressed disappointment that a number had not taken their needs into account.
They explained that because vegans are able to eat gluten (mainly found in wheat, rye and barley) it was not possible for celiacs to use the same barbeques and therefore couldn’t join in all of the fun of the events of the past week.
More and more outlets however are taking into account the needs of celiacs who aren’t intolerant but have an autoimmune disease which means that they can be physically ill if exposed to gluten.
