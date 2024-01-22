Costa Tropical Ladies Launch 2024

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 22 Jan 2024 • 12:41
To New Beginnings and Connections
Image: Facebook/Ivonne Cabrera
THE Costa Ladies Costa Tropical kick-off 2024 with a bang! This dynamic group aims to connect, inspire, enable, and support the vibrant community of ladies living in Costa Tropical.
Their first events of the year, promising laughter, connection, and unforgettable experiences. Whether you’re a regular attendee or considering joining for the first time, this is the perfect opportunity to strengthen friendships.
The inaugural event was a delightful Breakfast at Casa de los Bates in Motril on Saturday, January 20, at 10:30 AM, which was priced at €10. Following that, the second event offers Live Music by the Sunset at Chiringuito Bambú in La Herradura on Thursday, January 25, at 6:00 PM, with free access.
To ensure everyone has a fantastic time, Costa Tropical Ladies invites you to confirm your attendance by filling out the booking form on its Facebook page. Your confirmation is crucial to securing spaces at both venues and ensuring ample room for all the fabulous women in the social group.
Mark your calendars, spread the word, and be part of the excitement!
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
