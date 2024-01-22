Estepona takes action to counter the drought

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Estepona Town Council is making progress with emergency measures in response to the serious drought situation. They are seeking the necessary authorisation for the construction of both a purification and a desalination plant to obtain water resources for the municipal water supply.
The Town Council wants to start construction of boreholes to collect brackish water at the mouth of the River Padrón, to supply the municipality in this water emergency situation. This infrastructure, which is expected to be operational in spring, will provide a volume of drinking water of 2,900 cubic metres per day to the municipal network, which will contribute 11 per cent of the city’s supply.
Estepona is also continuing with the installation of a containerised seawater desalination plant in the area of the El Castor river, with a system of photovoltaic power supply panels. This is a water treatment plant that can produce 20,000 cubic metres per day.
The mayor of Estepona, José María García Urbano, explained that these are priority actions that are necessary to guarantee the supply to the population and to preserve the local economy.
