Published: 22 Jan 2024 • 13:52
Photo: Facebook / Romina Cupp
On Thursday January 25 at 6pm, the exhibition of paintings by the Argentinean artist, Romina Cupp, will open in Room 2 of the Casa de Las Tejerinas, located in the Plaza de las Flores of Estepona.
The exhibition, entitled ‘Experiences of the subconscious’, can be visited until February 8, from Tuesday to Friday from 10am to 8pm, and Saturdays from 10am to 2pm and from 4pm to 8pm, with free admission.
Romina Cupp began studying Fine Arts in 1992. Previously she trained with Jorge Meijde in his drawing workshop, which she attended from the age of 16, and later with Gabino Tapia, from Patagonia, Argentina.
Since then she has participated in collective and individual exhibitions and events, in her native province, Buenos Aires, in the Argentinean Patagonia, in Spain (Malaga and Valencia), in Italy, Holland and the USA. At present she continues to show her work in the province of Malaga, where she has lived for the last 20 years.
The multidisciplinary artist tends to use colour as an expressive vehicle, without categorising her style. She can go from one point to another, figurative drawing or more expressive abstractions. She likes to know that she has the freedom to create and does it from the heart.
Her collections and works are present in private collections in Italy, Argentina, Germany, USA and France. She is currently dedicated to teaching and cultural management of artistic events in Spain, with ProyectArte.
