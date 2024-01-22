Free youth event RATAPINYADA in Palma

Trending:

By John Smith • Published: 22 Jan 2024 • 17:48

The Demons will be appearing Credit: Realment Cremats Cultural Association Facebook

Every year to coincide with the Feast of Saint Sebastian, the Palma Council hosts RATAPINYADA a free party aimed at young people aged from 14 to 30.

Enjoy three hours of free performances

The actual contents of the event have been chosen by a selection of some 40  young people themselves and it will take place between 6pm and 9pm on Saturday January 27 at the Casal de Barri Son Cànaves Cultural Centre.

There will be music from groups Adesiara, Adesiara, Mol, Zyte and Cansad, as well as individual performances by Diana Sicilia and José Ernesto Escribà.

One of the non-musical highlights will be an explanation of the reason that Demons are so popular in Mallorca followed by a performance of the demons, organised by the Realment Cremats Cultural Association.

There will be an exhibition on Mallorca, the enchanted island, dance, karaoke, games , creative writing and drawing workshops and much more.

Register first

As this all takes place indoors, is free and there is limited capacity, those wanting to attend are advised to register in advance by visiting https://equipdinamo.cat/agenda/43a-ratapinyada/.

