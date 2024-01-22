Gone but never forgotten: Graham Boland’s funeral

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 22 Jan 2024 • 21:08

Graham doing what he did best - loving life. Credit: Wayne Bellamy

A ‘proper send off’ took place on Monday, January 22 for the one and only ‘Happy Days’ Graham Boland.

Friends of the much loved man from Benidorm have reported that the place was “completely packed” as everyone came to say a final farewell to their dear friend.

Graham’s long time friend Wayne Bellamy-Wright wrote and delivered a heart filled eulogy that made all in attendance laugh, cry and remember some truly fantastic moments that they had shared with Graham over the years.

Wayne described it as a “wonderful send off”, as well as thanking everyone for their “beautiful tributes” that have been posted on social media as well as at the funeral. A total of €4,300 was received in generous donations that will be given to Graham’s family on behalf of all who loved and cared for him, along with a copy of all the messages from each gift.

Within the messages of memories and goodbyes, many described him as “humble, kind and giving”, with others explaining that they “could not have gotten through lockdown without him!”.

The funeral saw Graham in an open white casket covered with red roses. Photos of the Happy Days star throughout his whole life were displayed on a screen at the front, and when close friend Wayne came to the stage for his eulogy he explained that it was an “absolute honour” to deliver this speech today. He describes Graham as “Benidorm’s very own Del Boy Trotter, and reminisced that Graham dreamed not of being rich, but instead of “making people happy”, finally concluding that, “well, he did it”.

It is clear from the hundreds of loving posts, messages, donations and words, that Graham ‘Happy Days’ Boland, definitely did leave the world with a smile.