Helping people fight eye disease

Renewal of the agreement
In 1998, Mallorcan born ophthalmologist Luis Salvá Ladaria created a special charity arm of his growing optician practice now known as Fundación Oftalmèdic Salvà.
As time passed, so his business expanded across Spain and the Foundation has two main aims, firstly to ensure that those who can’t afford expensive treatment or spectacles are looked after and secondly to raise awareness in society about the importance of prevention of eye diseases and especially blindness , since three quarters of cases can be reversible or treatable.
In 2010 an agreement was reached with Cáritas Mallorca to extend access to “Una Mirada Local” which offers ophthalmic care to those in need in Mallorca and this agreement has now been renewed for yet another year.
This means that those who literally can’t afford the cost of eye care can, though the offices of Cáritas Mallorca approach the Foundation for help and where necessary treatment.
Cáritas Mallorca is part of an international Catholic charity dedicated to helping those who are in financial or other difficulty and in Mallorca, they also operate special workshops to train young people, in particular, in new skills which should help them to find long-term paid work.
