Historical site abandons renovations

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 22 Jan 2024 • 21:49

The Civil War tunnels with tourists. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Almeria

The Civil War shelters and tunnels in Almeria were part of an exciting project last year that looked to improve and renovate them for visitors and tourists.

The site received 42,000 visitors last year, and is considered a popular tourist attraction. Unfortunately, at a recent Local Government Board it was realised that no company had come forward with a desire to make the upgrades become a reality and therefore the plans have been abandoned.

It is a blow to the region as the plans contained exciting possibilities through the incorporation of new resources such as audio guides and sign guides, in addition to a technological virtual reality experience of what the tunnels would have looked like in their day.

The tender was launched by the City Council last November with a maximum budget of 93,536.60 euros, which also included improvements to the infrastructure itself, an amount that has not attracted offers and which represents the slowdown of the city’s plans.

The site was built from the beginning of 1937 until the end of the Civil War, in 1939. It began to attract visitors from early 2006, after its partial renovation in 2004.