‘Influencer dog’ visits Almeria

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Published: 22 Jan 2024 • 21:32
Pipper in the MiniHollywood park!
Credit: Pipper on tour
Pipper, the tourist dog and ‘influencer’, visits the iconic places of Almeria!
Almeria will appear in the second season of ‘Pipper en Ruta’, the TVE 2 program whose star is Pipper, the popular ‘influencer’ dog that has toured many parts of Spain.
Since last Friday, January 19, the famous dog has toured various Almeria hot spots along with his caretaker, Pablo Muñoz Gabilondo, the journalist from San Sebastian.
One of the places this popular pup saw was the much loved was the wild west inspired Oasys MiniHollywood park, as well as the Tabernas desert and various places in the Cabo de Gata-Nijar Natural Park, including Cortijo del Fraile, La Isleta del Moro and the Cabo de Gata lighthouse.
100,000 people follow Pipper on his blog www.pipperontour.com and his profile @pipperontour on social networks.
In each episode, the program will continue to discover the most popular places in this beautiful Latin land of Spain.
Jennifer is a proud northerner from Sheffield, England, who is currently living in Spain. She loves swimming in rivers, talking to the stars and eating luxurious chocolate.
