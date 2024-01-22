Latest news in brief from Almeria

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 22 Jan 2024 • 22:30

Winter Beaches program in Vera - a little bit wet! Credit: Ayuntamiento de Vera

Fun in the rain

SUNDAY’S ‘winter beaches’ activities in Vera continued despite the weather, which did not stop its beaches from being filled with fun and vitality.

From exciting roller hockey games to the contagious rhythm of Zumba, brilliant beach volleyball matches and challenging Pilates sessions. Everyone had a blast!

Fundraising foodies

MAZ’S Canine would like to thank Susan Kaur, David and her friends for a lovely evening of Indian Food that was cooked to perfection. In addition to everyone who came and raised funds towards the new kennels. A total of € 520 was raised for the rescue centre’s new kennels.

Theatre donations

THE Indalo Players have just made their annual charity donation of €1000 to Asprodalba and €1000 to Vera Children’s Home. Proceeds from the next production of a delightful comedy which was a film in 2003 starring Pauline Collins and John Alderton, will also be awarded to local charities.

Sing on a Saturday

THE fabulous and talented Sue Moretta, head of the Sue Moretta singing group will be holding a singing workshop on Saturday, February 24 in Turre from 1pm until 2.30pm. She will be teaching “Monday Monday” by The Mamas and Papas. Message her on Facebook to book your spot and avoid disappointment!

Mojacar memorial

FOR those who knew Terence (Terry) Read, late of Calle Embajadores, Mojacar Pueblo, the family has informed that there will be a Memorial Service and installation of his ashes on Thursday February 8 at 11.00am at Mojacar Tanatorio. Following the service, there will be a reception at Resturante Delfos for tapas and drinks.

Countrymen music

THE country music group La Chirigota del Soto performed their much loved “El Planeta de los Litios” in the heart of Albox, on the stage of the Teatro Falla. It was the epicentre of the street carnival which took place on Sunday, January 21. If you missed the live show a video of the performance is now on Youtube for all to enjoy.

San Anton’s Day in Vera

THE beloved pets in the town of Vera were blessed on Sunday, January 21 in recognition of San Antón’s Day.

San Anton is one of the most revered patron saints among devotees and, furthermore, among those who love pets. Every year, hundreds of people share this event with their pets, who are blessed as tradition states.

This day is extremely popular among the people of Veracruz, who always celebrate San Anton in style with a rich program of activities throughout the day.

The participating pets were lined up and happily participated in the procession through the streets of the city. Following this, the Holy Mass saw the animals be blessed by the Reverend Jesus Martin Gomez. Immediately afterwards, the animals travelled up to the Hermitage of San Anton, where traditional food and prayers took place.

Gone fishing

THE Spanish Government has authorised 30 boats to fish in the Cabo de Gata-Nijar marine reserve in Almeria.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPA) has published on Thursday, January 18 2024 that they will allow 30 professional fishing vessels – purse seine and small gear – to fish in the reserve.

According to the reports, they will allow 21 small gear vessels (12 based in Almeria and 9 in Carboneras) and 9 purse seiners (7 from Almeria and 2 from Carboneras) to fish in the marine reserve that is usually off limits to this activity.

Foreign contributions

FOR the first time in its history, the region of Almeria now has more than 80,000 foreign workers contributing to its economy.

Social Security records from January 2024 have shown that 80,003 registered foreign affiliates are now working in Almeria, the highest level of contributors of foreign origin in its history.

Throughout the last decades, workers from other countries, mainly from North Africa, have been assisting in the intensive agriculture in Almeria that has helped to turn the most desert province on the continent into the largest exporter of fruits and vegetables.

Today they continue to be essential for the countryside, but also for the socioeconomic development of Almeria.

Blown away!

MOST of Almeria saw an orange alert due to the wind gusts that flew in at a whopping 100 kilometres per hour.

The State Meteorological Service (Aemet) issued these weather alerts in Nacimiento, Campo de Tabernas, Mojacar and along the coast of the capital and the west of Almeria.

The whirling wind came from the west and southwest with a strong speed of up to 100 kilometres per hour – force 8 – and waves of 3 to 4 metres were seen.

Mojacar resident Brad Swift uploaded a photo to social media showing just how strong the winds were in Mojacar, with a huge bin being tipped over!

Green light for Gata

THE construction of a new hotel and residential complex in Cabo de Gata has received the environmental ‘OK’.

Work will now rapidly proceed for the building of a small hotel and around fifty residential homes in Cabo de Gata after the project received the appropriate instruction from the Ministry of Sustainability, Medio Environment and Blue Economy of the Junta de Andalucía, as well as the Office of the Cabo de Gata-Nijar Natural Park.

Promoted by Sunset Residencial (Jarquil), the planned project has gone through an arduous journey that lasted a number of years, at one point it seemed unlikely that the permission would be granted.

However, not everyone is in rejoice at this unexpected result, many locals residents of the area have taken to social media to express their sadness at further urbanisation work in the region’s natural park.

What is your verdict, brilliant for booming business or a disaster for Almeria’s nature?