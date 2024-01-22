Living the High life

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 22 Jan 2024 • 10:59

Life expectancy in Fuengirola Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

Fuengirola is the town with the highest life expectancy in Andalucia, according to the National Institute of Statistics. The latest data, recorded in 2021, show that the people who live in the town are the longest-living in the autonomous community, with an average life expectancy of 82.94 years.

“This news confirms that Fuengirola is a town with high levels of well-being and quality of life,” said Councillor for Social Welfare, Cristina Bornao.

The councillor added that, “without a doubt, the services and activities provided by the Town Hall, dedicated to all age groups, together with the extraordinary range of leisure, culture and events generated by the private sector, are attracting more and more people to live in the town. From just over 71,000 people living in Fuengirola in 2009, we have grown to more than 85,000 in 2023″.

“Fuengirola is the perfect place to establish a life project. It is undoubtedly the best city to live in and to make our dreams come true”, she concluded.