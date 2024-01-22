Mallorca in Madrid at Fitur

By John Smith •
Published: 22 Jan 2024 • 12:49
Artists impression of the Fitur stand
Credit: Balearic Government
It’s that time of year when towns, cities and autonomous regions throughout Spain flock to Madrid to the annual Fitur Tourism Fair.
Everyone tries to outdo the other in order to attract as many tourists as possible to their area and the Balearic Government is not holding back.
It will be represented by a 1,000 square metre stand (the space without any construction for a small area is €143 per square metre but there may be a discount for size) which will be shared between Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera.
Within the Mallorca section, there will be representatives from 14 councils as well as some hotels and car hire firms and it will be possible for local radio stations to broadcast interviews from the show.
The stand itself, which has been adapted from last year’s prizewinning sustainable stand is is inspired by the local threatened seaweed Posidonia Oceanica and will once again be as sustainable as possible.
Various politicians will make the journey from Mallorca to the Fair which runs from January 24 to January 28 to speak to the press and try to encourage visitors to consider the Balearic Islands for their vacations or business meetings.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
