Marbella launches a new brand image 

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 22 Jan 2024 • 8:06

Marbella's new brand image Photo: Marbella Town Hall

Marbella will be present at Fitur in Madrid, the most important tourism fair of the year which starts on January 24. The city is going to Madrid with a renewed brand image after a historic year for the tourism sector.

The Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, said that the aim of the Town Hall is to, “continue to increase the number of visitors and consolidate the break in seasonality in the municipality”. She also said that the City Council will debut at the event a campaign, “based on the sensations of the attractions and excellence of Marbella”, which will consist of a main video (watch here), a specific promotional campaign for San Pedro Alcántara and a dozen thematic ‘shorts’ dedicated exclusively to tourism segments which the city is spearheading.

The Mayor, in the presentation that took place in the new premises of the San Pedro Alcántara Tourist Office, added that the visual proposal, “reveals the tourist diversity of the city through the eyes of its visitors, from the Central European tourist who walks through the Old Town to the golf enthusiast who takes advantage of his stay in Marbella to practice his favourite sport, without forgetting the digital nomad or the visitor who comes to our city to enjoy its natural attractions”.

She also indicated that the new tourist logo includes a distinctive ‘M’ “that starts from the mountain peaks of Sierra Blanca and ends in the waves of the Mediterranean Sea.