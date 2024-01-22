Marbella on WhatsApp

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 22 Jan 2024 • 8:39

New WhatsApp for Marbella's young people Photo: Marbella Town Hall

The Marbella Youth Department is launching a WhatsApp channel to provide this sector of the population with direct information of interest to them and to encourage their participation in activities in Marbella and San Pedro.

Marbella Councillor, Alejandro González, said that with this initiative, “we are taking another step forward so that young people are aware of the things that they can benefit from in this city”. He also stressed that, “we are not going to send out mass mailings, but only what we understand may be important to them, which is why he has encouraged young people to join this channel”.

“Through it, they can find out details of events such as Verano Joven, San Juan, Marbepop or Juerga Fest, among others, via their mobile phone”, added the councillor.

This initiative follows the recent announcement that Marbella Town Hall has received the distinction of ‘Municipio Joven’ (Young Municipality) from the Junta de Andalucía for its commitment and support for this sector of the population.

“Marbella and young people go hand in hand and we wanted to recognise the city as a ‘Youth Municipality’ for its great work in this area”, said Alba Ortiz, Director of the Andalucian Youth Institute in Malaga.

Access to the channel is via the link –https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaFVoqECxoB1A8jf4644