Marbella on WhatsApp

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 22 Jan 2024 • 8:39
New WhatsApp for Marbella's young people
Photo: Marbella Town Hall
The Marbella Youth Department is launching a WhatsApp channel to provide this sector of the population with direct information of interest to them and to encourage their participation in activities in Marbella and San Pedro.
Marbella Councillor, Alejandro González, said that with this initiative, “we are taking another step forward so that young people are aware of the things that they can benefit from in this city”. He also stressed that, “we are not going to send out mass mailings, but only what we understand may be important to them, which is why he has encouraged young people to join this channel”.
“Through it, they can find out details of events such as Verano Joven, San Juan, Marbepop or Juerga Fest, among others, via their mobile phone”, added the councillor.
This initiative follows the recent announcement that Marbella Town Hall has received the distinction of ‘Municipio Joven’ (Young Municipality) from the Junta de Andalucía for its commitment and support for this sector of the population.
“Marbella and young people go hand in hand and we wanted to recognise the city as a ‘Youth Municipality’ for its great work in this area”, said Alba Ortiz, Director of the Andalucian Youth Institute in Malaga.
Access to the channel is via the link –https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaFVoqECxoB1A8jf4644
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.