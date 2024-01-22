Marbella’s Urban Development Plan

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 22 Jan 2024 • 8:25

Marbella's urban plan Photo: Marbella Town Hall

Marbella Town Hall has approved the Urban Development Plan (POU) of the city. This was announced by the Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, who said that, “there will be a period of thirty working days of public exhibition of the document, which will be available on the municipal website, for citizens and groups to submit their suggestions and our aim is that the initial approval of the plan can be carried out around the summer”.

The councillor said that, “we want it to be a participatory and consensual process that looks to the future and can respond to current needs in order to plan a more sustainable municipality, with more opportunities for access to housing, job creation and a significant improvement in facilities and infrastructure”.

The Mayor explained that, “the POU is a fundamental document which is responsible for establishing the detailed planning of all urban land and its challenge is to create an area with more facilities that contribute to the quality of life of the citizens”.

Muñoz concluded by saying that, “the POU proposes new facilities, green areas and a buildability that enables greater access to housing. Marbella offers many opportunities for growth in the future”.