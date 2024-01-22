Meet property expert Johan

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 22 Jan 2024 • 22:52

Property expert Johan

Euro Weekly News sat down with the man behind the magic of the Svensk Hemservice real estate service.

Johan is originally from Sweden and has been living on the Costa del Sol for a number of years working in the real estate business. Johan is not only committed to providing an impeccable property finding experience, but he is also deeply passionate about his work too.

Johan explained to EWN that has been working in real estate for many years and specialising in the Costa del Sol area since 2019. He stated that: “I am lucky, because I can help people find their dream home, to start a new life. Each time that I succeed at this it means that I not only reached my goal, but also my clients too. I am grateful that I get the opportunity to meet new people and learn about them, at the same time learning how to help my clients even better. I believe we can always become better as people and as real estate agents.”

We asked this real estate expert what makes the Costa del Sol area so special in terms of buying a property. Johan explained that: “The market in Costa Del Sol is special because it covers a lot of land, and people from all over the world find themselves living or wanting to live here. You can always find your place, either at the beach or in the mountains or in a city, and the properties are from one bedroom apartments to a mansion or a big farm inlands.”

Another question that many are surely curious about, is whether or not this is a good time to buy, and what the coast can expect from Costa del Sol’s property market in 2024. He told us, “Yes, during 2024 we can expect the market to point upwards, especially down here at the coast and many people are always looking for a great property in the area.”

Finally, we asked Johan what advice he would give to anyone who wants to buy a home in Spain but does not know where to start. He said his best advice would be: “Think about what you need in terms of size, easy access, views and whether you are looking to be close to the airport or other public transport services. You also need to think about if you are looking for a holiday home, investment or to a new start in life. Concentrate on one area, or it will be too much input. Go on holiday and get a feel for different places, and since the market is fluent don’t go looking at a property until you are ready to buy, otherwise it will be gone next time you come here.”

Sponsored