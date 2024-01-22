Nearly 3,000 more foreigners in Estepona

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 22 Jan 2024 • 13:42

Estepona population increases Photo: Shutterstock / Pavel Lysenko

The municipality of Estepona has nearly 5 per cent more inhabitants than just a year ago, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INE).

Of the 3,370 new citizens, it is striking that 2,737 are of foreign nationality. In other words, foreigners account for 81 per cent of the increase in population. At the moment, the province of Malaga has a total of 314,360 inhabitants who are not of Spanish nationality, of which 20,987 live in Estepona.

“Estepona Town Hall has promoted a city model whose main objective has been its economic and social revitalisation”, said the Mayor of Estepona, José María García Urbano, with regard to the INE data.

The Costa del Sol town has become the first in Andalucia and the second in the country in terms of “demographic dynamism”. Only the Alicante municipality of Torrevieja, which grew by nearly 7 per cent in the space of 12 months, exceeds the increase in population of the municipality of Estepona.

In addition to Estepona, Marbella, with a similar percentage and Benalmadena, with 3.8 per cent, are in the national top five. At the moment, the municipality of Estepona already has 77,068 inhabitants and is the sixth most populated municipality in the province.

The mayor points out that it is not only important to grow, but, “our criterion is to grow in a sustainable way so that our residents can enjoy a quality of life that makes them feel proud of their town”.