New rules for electric scooters now in force

By John Ensor •
Published: 22 Jan 2024 • 16:36
Girl riding electric scooter.
Credit: tovsla/Shutterstock.com
From Monday, January 22, a new era begins for electric scooter enthusiasts. But what exactly does this mean for the future of urban mobility?
As of January 22, electric scooters sold in Spain must possess a certification to legally operate on the streets.
This move by the DGT (Directorate-General for Traffic) aims to uphold minimum safety and quality standards. Notably, scooters sold before this date can still be used without certification until January 22, 2027.
What does it take for a scooter to be certified? First and foremost, they must have a speed indicator and two independent brakes.
These scooters, defined as Personal Mobility Vehicles (PMVs), are single-seat, wheel-based transports powered solely by electric motors.
Their maximum speed is capped between 6 and 25 km/h. If the scooter is fitted with a seat or saddle, it must also have a self-balancing system.
Speed control is crucial. The scooter’s motor will cease to propel the vehicle once it reaches 25 km/h. Additionally, an anti-tampering system is mandatory, preventing any modifications to increase speed.
Visibility and safety are enhanced with required indicators for speed and battery level. Reflectors are a must: white at the front, white or auto-yellow on the sides, and red at the rear. The brake light should be distinct or combined with the rear light.
Scooters intended for goods transport or other services require additional features. These include front and rear turn signals, rear-view mirrors, and a reversing assistance. An acoustic warning device is mandatory, with a specific reversing warning for service scooters.
Stability is ensured for scooters with less than three wheels by requiring a side or centre stand. This prevents them from toppling over in public spaces.
Furthermore, there is a stipulation for minimum wheel diameter, and tyres which must have tread for better traction.
Scooters are not permitted on crossroads, interurban roads, highways, or through urban tunnels. pavement usage in cities is also prohibited. As recognised vehicles, their drivers must adhere to all traffic regulations.
How can one tell if a scooter is certified? It should display a unique, permanent, and legible factory marking. This includes maximum speed, serial or identification number, certificate number, year of manufacture, make, and model.
For those considering purchasing a PMV, the DGT advises checking their website for a list of certified brands and models.
In a world where safety and regulation are paramount, these new rules for electric scooters mark a significant step in ensuring a safer, more regulated urban transport landscape.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.